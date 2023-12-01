Meridian going ahead with Christmas Parade

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Candy Cane Christmas Parade is going on as scheduled Saturday evening.

There was initial concern about inclement weather but the forecast has only the potential for light showers, rather than a rainout.

Lineup time for participants and floats is 3 p.m., with the parade starting at 5 p.m.

The City said the parade has more than a hundred entries and Santa Claus will be there!

