Multiple 18-wheelers in Heidelberg wreck shut down I-59 southbound traffic, officials say

An early morning wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down southbound traffic on I-59...
An early morning wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down southbound traffic on I-59 near Heidelberg.(Jasper County EMA)
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down southbound traffic on I-59 near Heidelberg.

Hudson Jenkins, director of the Jasper County Emergency Management Agency, said the wreck involved three 18-wheeler tractor-trailers and a pick-up truck with a gooseneck trailer. He also reported that two people were injured, and the overpass bridge and guardrail were damaged.

Jenkins said the wreck happened around the 112-mile maker on I-59.

Fire departments from Heidelberg, Lake Eddins and Sandersville responded to the scene along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jasper County EMA and Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Officials are still working to clear the area. They advise drivers to seek alternative routes and to use caution.

