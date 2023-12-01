New Christmas tree stand open in Marion

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) -Due to the drought our area has faced recently, many local tree farms have already closed for the Christmas season, but one farm began selling on Friday.

Sawgrass Farms is from Toomsuba, Mississippi.

Farm owner Andy Wright noticed the lack of live trees in east Mississippi and got to work calling farms from outside the state, hoping to get as many trees as possible.

Wright was able to make some magic happen and received hundreds of trees to sell to you at home.

“I started out with choice trees, which are your highest-level trees, as a competition grade. Step down to a standard number one tree, which is a very nice tree, just a younger maturity tree, and then you have a standard #2, which is kind of like an economy tree that has two pretty size and one maybe side with a ball spot in it. You may put in the corner, but I tried to cover every option that anybody around here may have, not knowing that the tree shortage was as bad as it is,” said Wright.

“Because everyone else is out, and I usually get my tree before Thanksgiving and we were out of town. So we heard that they were opening today, and we’re here, and their trees are great. They’re fresh, they’re green, they smell good, they’re good trees,” said shopper

Prices for trees range from $40 to $300 depending on the type and size of the tree.

Sawgrass Farms is open every day until the lights turn off. It’s located near the four-way stop in Marion and will stay there until every tree is sold.

