Rapper Travis Scott stops concert to ask arguing couple to hug

Travis Scott tried to help keep the peace between a couple he saw arguing during his show in Miami Monday night. (Source: @ColeThereum / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Rapper Travis Scott tried to help keep the peace between a couple he saw arguing during his show in Miami Monday night.

He stopped his “Circus Maximus” tour inside the Kaseya Center and called out the couple for fighting, having the spotlight follow them in the crowd.

The “Utopia” rapper told them to hug it out and to have a good time.

The woman involved in the argument was reluctant to hug it out, but eventually caved into Scott’s repeated requests.

Laughing, she finally stood up and agreed to a hug and the show went on.

The rapper announced in November he was adding 11 more dates to his tour which will now conclude in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police are assisting the Mississippi Department of Corrections in search for Ryan...
MPD assisting MDOC in search for inmate who escaped custody
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Fredrick Jones, aka “Mob”,...
Jones charged with sale, possession of meth
James Hawkins
Ocean Springs teacher arrested, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
House fire on C Street
Abandoned house fire in Meridian
Controlled fire in Lauderdale County on the left. Controlled fire in Decatur on right.
Two controlled burns in the area

Latest News

An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying an Israeli hostage released by Hamas lands at the...
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza resume after weeklong truce with Hamas ends
Flu is picking up steam while RSV lung infections that can hit kids and older people hard may...
Flu is on the rise while RSV infections may be peaking, US health officials say
A heavy piece of metal flew through a windshield on Thursday, hurting the driver.
Driver seriously hurt by metal bar flying through windshield
Crews work to rescue a man entrapped in corn inside a grain bin in Lawrence County, Tennessee....
Crews rescue man trapped in grain bin
FILE - President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the show room during a tour at the...
New US rules, aimed at curbing China, could limit tax credits for electric vehicles