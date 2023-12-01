WTOK Toython kicks off with block party

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -WTOK’s 2023 Toython kicked off with a block party in Downtown Meridian.

The party took place right in front of the WTOK building and included live music from our very own Al Brown.

Community members were encouraged to drop off gifts for kids ages zero to 18.

Last year at least 1,200 toys donated to our Toython toy drive and this year we’re hoping to get even more.

WTOK’s very own meteorologist, Avaionia Smith spoke about the fun had at the block party and why we host Toython every year.

“But it was a great day out here as we had music, we were dancing and we saw people come and drop off toys at the table full of toys,” said Smith. “And you’re gonna be able to see some of those toys on the morning show Friday. I think it’s important that we do this each and every year because each and every year gets harder. Stuff is going up. Inflation is a real thing and sometimes people just need help. So if you can, help. Definitely help and give with your whole heart and it will always come back to you so it can be something that’s very small. It’s just a little bitty coloring book or a big toy because kids from ages 0 to 18 need these toys.”

Toython will take place Friday December 1st at the Wal-Mart on highway 19 and the Walmart near Bonita Lakes from 7 a.m- 6 p.m.

People can drop off toys and monetary donations to help make a child’s Christmas morning a little more merry.

