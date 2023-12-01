WTOK's Toython helping meet Community Needs

Toython will be Friday, Dec. 1, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., at both Meridian Walmart Supercenters...
Toython will be Friday, Dec. 1, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., at both Meridian Walmart Supercenters at Bonita and Highway 19 North.(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The annual WTOK Toython rolled on Friday as we collected toys for those less fortunate in our community.

As usual, our viewers came through in a big way, helping us fill a couple of trucks at both Walmart locations in Meridian.

If you didn’t get a chance to give Friday, you still have a few opportunities. You can drop off toys or make cash donations at Raising Cane’s in North Hills Monday or at our WTOK studios through next Wednesday.

“The Toython is such a great event because we have many angels that haven’t been adopted,” said Alexis Hendrix of the Salvation Army. “Events like the Toython will really help the angels that haven’t been adopted. It has been fun seeing all the smiles and seeing people donate. It has been so fun today. We have had a great time.”

WTOK will deliver the toys to the United Way next Thursday and they will make the distribution to five area agencies: Wesley House, Salvation Army, Care Lodge, Cans for Kids and Hope Village for Children.

We thank you, our viewers, for your support and generosity.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police are assisting the Mississippi Department of Corrections in search for Ryan...
MPD assisting MDOC in search for inmate who escaped custody
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Fredrick Jones, aka “Mob”,...
Jones charged with sale, possession of meth
James Hawkins
Bond denied for Ocean Springs teacher accused of having inappropriate relations with student
House fire on C Street
Abandoned house fire in Meridian
Controlled fire in Lauderdale County on the left. Controlled fire in Decatur on right.
Two controlled burns in the area

Latest News

Behind the Scenes: Toython 2023 Block Party
Live from Toython on Hwy 19 N
TOYTHON 2023 HWY 19
A crane lifts the 2023 Alabama Capitol Christmas Tree into place.
Ivey to flip switch on Alabama Capitol’s Christmas tree in Friday evening ceremony
Meridian’s Candy Cane Christmas Parade is going on as scheduled Saturday evening.
Meridian going ahead with Christmas Parade