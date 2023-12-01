WTOK's Toython helping meet Community Needs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The annual WTOK Toython rolled on Friday as we collected toys for those less fortunate in our community.

As usual, our viewers came through in a big way, helping us fill a couple of trucks at both Walmart locations in Meridian.

If you didn’t get a chance to give Friday, you still have a few opportunities. You can drop off toys or make cash donations at Raising Cane’s in North Hills Monday or at our WTOK studios through next Wednesday.

“The Toython is such a great event because we have many angels that haven’t been adopted,” said Alexis Hendrix of the Salvation Army. “Events like the Toython will really help the angels that haven’t been adopted. It has been fun seeing all the smiles and seeing people donate. It has been so fun today. We have had a great time.”

WTOK will deliver the toys to the United Way next Thursday and they will make the distribution to five area agencies: Wesley House, Salvation Army, Care Lodge, Cans for Kids and Hope Village for Children.

We thank you, our viewers, for your support and generosity.

