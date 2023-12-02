An isolated shower is expected tonight, but we will clear out into Sunday!

Our best chance for rain was earlier in the day but we still do have a chance for some...
Our best chance for rain was earlier in the day but we still do have a chance for some isolated showers later on this evening.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying your day today as we look forward to seeing some more showers taper into our area this evening.

We have had almost an inch of rain just within the past 48 hours and it looks as though we will see isolated showers taper off into the evening.

Our best chance for rain was earlier in the day but we still do have a chance for some isolated showers later on this evening.

There are a lot of events going on all across Mississippi and Alabama so grab your rain gear just in case you get caught in one of those stray showers/

After this system pushes on through, we will clear out into Sunday where temperatures will return to the upper 60s and lower 70s across the area. So even though it doesn’t really feel like Christmas we are coming up on it so it would be a great opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done!

