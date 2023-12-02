Bikes United for Children Toy Run

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many people gathered at the college park united methodist church for the 13th annual Bikers United for Children Toy Run.

This is a non-profit organization, and all the toys and monetary donations go towards the Wesley House. This helps the less fortunate kids to be able to wake up on Christmas morning and have a toy they otherwise wouldn’t have.

We spoke to David Kimbrell about what it means to him to give back to the community.

“The toy run means everything to me, we were a part of the beginning, the first ones that began it thirteen years ago have pasted on so now we are carrying on the legacy, just the thought of being able to supply a toy to a child that didn’t expect to get one or didn’t have that privilege.”

If you missed out on the opportunity to donate today, you can always go to donate toys to Hope Village at any time.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.