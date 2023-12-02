Christmas Bazaar at the Riley Center

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today at the MSU Riley Center people gathered for the Christmas Bazaar which gave people an opportunity to shop locally.

There were events featuring art of all kinds, unique gifts for purchase, and your favorite baked goods.

People were able to browse multiple vendors, visit with Santa, enjoy plenty of live music, and partake in a favorite morning cocktail.

We spoke to one local vendor, Brandi Perry, about supporting locals.

“I think this is so important for cities to do this because at the heart of these communities is shop local you know all these vendors are the building blocks to the communities. Shopping local and shopping local vendors is what makes these communities important.”

If you did miss out on shopping locally today, there are still great opportunities for you to get out there and support a local business.

