Coast Guard suspends search for overboard fisherman Felipe Lozano

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The US Coast Guard on Monday evening (Dec. 4) suspended its search for a 50-year-old commercial fisherman believed to have fallen overboard early Saturday in the Gulf of Mexico.

Family members identified the missing man as Felipe Lozano of Palacios, Texas.

Lozano was reported missing from the shrimping vessel Miss Winnie around 2 a.m. Saturday. The boat was 138 miles southwest of Port Fourchon at the time.

The Coast Guard at 6:16 p.m. Monday announced its search had been suspended at 5:30 p.m., after it said two aircraft and a cutter searched more than 2,000 square miles over more than 46 hours.

“We just want him home,” Lozano’s stepdaughter Cecily Gonzales told Fox 8 on Sunday. “We want him to be found and we wish we could be out there searching ourselves. But all we can do right now is pray and hope that we get a phone call that they found him.”

The Coast Guard said it dispatched search planes from stations in Mobile, Ala., and Corpus Christi, Texas, to head the search. The Coast Guard cutter Jacob Poroo also was sent to the region. Watchstanders also transmitted an urgent marine information broadcast to other mariners in the area.

Lozano’s family said the fisherman’s shrimping crew also was looking for the missing crewman.

The missing man’s wife, Karen Garcia, told Fox 8 their love story was a ‘blast from the past.’

“He was my first boyfriend when I was 16. We met 25 years later, and for the past five years we’ve been together,” Garcia said. “His kids, Crisitan, Seth, Ezra, Nicholas, Patrick ... prayers are being sent.”

Gonzales said Lozano would do anything for his family.

“Him going out there meant giving his loved ones what he could,” Gonzales told Fox 8.

The US Coast Guard said it is searching an area of the Gulf about 138 miles southwest of Port Fourchon (indicated by the red dot) for a commercial fisherman reported overboard early Saturday (Dec. 2). (Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.