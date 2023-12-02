FIRST ALERT: Rain returns tonight, and there’s a low severe risk

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Rain from late Thursday night into early this morning left rainfall totals that ranged from .25″ - .75″. This rain was much needed, and more rain is expected late tonight into our Saturday morning.

We have a frontal boundary in the area, and low pressure waves are riding along it with the support of upper-level energy. So, until the front moves out... count on unsettled weather. As this next wave moves in tonight, it’ll bring a low risk for severe storms for areas south of I-20. Damaging wind is the main threat, but a tornado could also form. So, it’s important that you have ways of getting alerts now through 2AM Saturday. If you haven’t already, download our free WTOK Weather App to stay updated on any severe alerts: https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/

By daybreak Saturday, there won’t be a severe risk, but there could still be some scattered light showers around. As the day goes on, there will be a lot of dry moments with some peeks of sunshine. However, periodic light showers will remain possible throughout the day. So, if you have outdoor plans, make sure to wear a jacket with a hood...or carry an umbrella.

Highs will manage to reach around 70 degrees Saturday afternoon. By 6 or 7PM, the last dose of moderate to heavy rain starts moving into our area. This could last until just after Midnight on Sunday before it tapers off by daybreak (as we get behind a cold front). From that point, expect dry conditions for the rest of your Sunday with mild highs in the upper 60s.

Next week, temps will remain at or above the average for highs...but lows will drop into the 30s by Tuesday morning. As for rain, don’t count on any Monday through Friday.

