Gameday Preview: Alabama vs Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOK) - The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship on Saturday.

NOTES:

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of a 29-game winning streak.

After dropping a game to the Texas Longhorns back in September, the Alabama Crimson Tide have rattled off 10 wins in a row... going undefeated in SEC-play in the process.

Alabama was the last team Kirby Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs lost to. That game was two years ago, in the SEC Championship, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs went on to beat Michigan in the first round of the College Football Playoff, and then they avenged that loss in the Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, winning, 33-18.

THOUGHTS:

“Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide have come a long way since that loss against Texas in Bryant Denny Stadium in September. This team has gotten better and better as the season has gone on. Even in games that they’re not at their best (Note: last week’s Iron Bowl victory), they have found ways to get wins when they needed to. Leaning on their superb defense, and putting Jalen Milroe in spots where he can make smart plays, will be how Alabama wins this game.” - Patrick Talbot

“Georgia’s offensive line is one of the top line’s in the country. It’ll be strength on strength for Alabama’s defensive line matching up against guys like center Sedrick Van Pran and right guard Tate Rutledge. Two guys that have won two national championships. For Alabama, not having running back Jase McClellan could really hurt the offense. McClellan getting going early and building the passing game off of that has improved Alabama’s offense down the stretch. However, when these two teams play each other, Alabama always finds a way to get under the Dawgs’ skin.” - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Game Time: 3:00 PM

Network: CBS

Over/Under: 55.5

Line: UGA -5.0

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Georgia wins 31-28

Eve: Georgia wins 34-24

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.