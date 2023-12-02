Governor Ivey’s Commission releases statewide education report

State Education Task Force releases new report
By Bria Chatman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday, Governor Kay Ivey released her Education Task Force report from 13 educators across the state that she tapped to be a part of her Commission for Teaching and Learning.

The report was presented in front of 500 school board members from all over the state who are meeting this week at the Sheraton Hotel in Birmingham They got the first look at the commission’s recommendation which is more than 60 pages full of ideas to bring improvements to the state’s public school system.

The board has met eight times throughout the year to come up with the plans including ways to recruit, retain, and develop more educators.

Their recommendations include having the highest starting salary for first-year teachers and creating signing bonuses for the first-year teachers in failing schools, according to the school report card.

The Birmingham chapter of the American Federation of Teachers President Richard Franklin says this is a start to getting the support many say they need especially when it comes to competitive pay.

“When it comes to an engineer and a science teacher, a lot of people don’t realize an engineer when they start the least I’ve seen them make coming out of college is $100,000,” says Franklin. “Well when you get a teacher coming out if they’re going into science you can look at the starting pay in the state of Alabama it’s not, I don’t think we’ve reached $48,000 yet.

Former State Superintendent Dr. Joseph Morton serves as chair of the commission and agrees pay is an issue, especially in a high-poverty school system. Another problem is new teachers getting support from more experienced educators.

“We think they should focus on recruiting retired teachers and other personnel to meet the need and come in and assist high-poverty schools and help bring them up,” says Dr. Morton.

Another goal is to get teacher interns paid and the national board-certified teachers already offer a $5,000 annual stipend. The board’s recommendation is calling for an additional $5,000 for teachers in hard-to-fill subjects. To get a full look, click here.

