Hattiesburg Zoo’s ‘Lights of the Wild’ event back in time for Christmas

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Zoo’s :Lights of the Wild” is back just in time for the Christmas holidays.

The family favorite will take place on weekends in December, and then from Dec. 15 through Dec. 23.

You can see the lights from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This year, the event will feature a beautiful collection of lanterns, wildlife and flora.

Oh, and Santa.

“We will also have story time with Mrs. Claus, photos with Santa,” said Demetric Kelly, director of Guest Services/Retail.

Kelly said the fun doesn’t stop there.

“Unlimited train rides,” Kelly said. “Unlimited carousel rides. We also have multiple points of sale for lighting toys, food and beverage products.

“We’re also gonna have our pizza truck out. A lot of different things guests can enjoy (Friday night) for the event.”

Ticket prices will vary depending on the day you choose to go, but children under 2 are free.

