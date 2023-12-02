Household Hazardous Waste Day

By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the Lauderdale County Solid Waste Code Enforcement group came together to help citizens dispose of household waste.

This event allowed people to throw things out that they wouldn’t normally be able to put into their trashcan or dumpster such as old tires, used oil, cell phones, pesticides, and things of that nature.

This gives people a reason to declutter and an opportunity to eliminate something that would otherwise hurt the environment.

We spoke with Daniel Mabry about this event.

“Because it doesn’t belong in the dumps it has to be disposed of properly and we have air and oil from mobile and they are taking the used motor oil. So, things that can’t go into the land fields have to be disposed of properly.”

If you did miss the opportunity to throw out your hazardous waste today, there is another chance for you in the spring so you can start collecting and getting your stuff ready now.

