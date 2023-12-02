Jaden Crumedy declares for NFL Draft

Crumedy becomes second Mississippi State player to declare for the draft this week
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is sacked by Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is sacked by Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another Mississippi State football player is set to chase his dreams of playing professionally. Jaden Crumedy announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft Friday.

Crumedy, a defensive tackle from Hattiesburg, has been at Mississippi State since 2018. He played in 53 games in six seasons and had 119 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.

Crumedy becomes the second Bulldog to declare for the NFL Draft this week, joining Nathaniel ‘Bookie’ Watson, who declared Wednesday.

