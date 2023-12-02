Scottish Rite annual Pancake Day

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was Pancake Day at Scottish Rite.

The organization’s annual pancake day is held on the first Friday in December every year at the Meridian Masonic Center in Downtown Meridian.

Today’s event was from 7am to 2pm and all funds earned at today’s event went towards local dyslexia programs.

The pancake plate was a complete breakfast containing a stack of three pancakes with butter, syrup, and sausage on the side.

Scottish Rite dyslexia Chairman, Brian Richardson, spoke about why they do this each year.

“Two programs we have going on now that we support Illuminations and Trinity, they both do a very good job. Lots of positive results as we’ve seen the poll for the states schools lately. He went pretty much from worse to we’re we’re getting them up. To the towards. The top and I think a. Lot of that has to do with that.” said Richardson.

Pancakes were $8 for all you can eat.

