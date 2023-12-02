Sip and Shop 2023 was a big success

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Downtown Meridian was busy Friday night.

Meridian Main Street hosted its Sip and Shop as a way to get the community out and to shop locally.

The shoppers were able to purchase tickets to get a wine glass and 20 percent off at participating stores.

Each store had a different wine that customers could try as well.

The business owners who were a part of this year’s event were extremely pleased with the turnout.

“It was a great, great, great night tonight. It far exceeded anything we thought it would be. There’s been a great crowd. Everybody’s had a good time. I got to give a shout-out to to Matt Schanrock for doing a super job. And I hope there’ll be a lot more of these. It’s been a great event,” said Owner of Loeb’s, Robert Loeb.

“It’s going really well. It’s a good idea. Great idea. That’s bringing more customers that would normally not come in. So I’ve seen a lot of new faces, so everybody’s impressed. Hopefully, we’ll have some return visits,” said Owner of Queen City Cigars, Brian Richardson.

