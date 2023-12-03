‘Deadly dog fights’: 30 dogs rescued in dog fighting ring bust in Panola County, Sheriff says

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Panola County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that several dogs have been rescued after deputies busted a dog fighting ring.

According to the sheriff, the bust took place in Como, Mississippi on the night of December 2 at a private residence on Rayburn Road.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found over 30 dogs that were chained in various places on the property, most living in poor conditions.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

The Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for homes for the recovered dogs.

Action News 5 will keep you updated!

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Young, 28
MDOC searching for escaped inmate
4-year-old shoots uncle in Jackson
Hunters may submit deer for testing at established freezer locations or participating...
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in harvested buck in south Mississippi
Our best chance for rain was earlier in the day but we still do have a chance for some...
An isolated shower is expected tonight, but we will clear out into Sunday!
Today at the MSU Riley Center people gathered for the Christmas Bazaar which gave people an...
Christmas Bazaar at the Riley Center

Latest News

Many local businesses, high schools, and members of the community gathered downtown to...
Meridian’s Candy Cane Christmas Parade
7 Day Outlook
Toython to be held at Raising Cane’s on North Hills Street
Annual Toython continues at Raising Cane’s
Peppermint Pops 2023
Sheriff Joedy Pennington puts his life on the line each week in law enforcement.
Life on the Line: Sheriff Joedy Pennington