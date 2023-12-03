It’s unfathomable’: ACC Commissioner dismayed by Florida State’s playoff exclusion

CHARLOTTE, NC. (WBRC) - With Florida State’s exclusion from the College Football Playoff, the Seminoles become the first undefeated power five conference champion to ever be left out of the playoff in its ten year history.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips released a statement Sunday expressing his disbelief that the Atlantic Coast Conference champions will not be competing for the National Championship.

“It’s unfathomable that Florida State, an undefeated Power Five conference champion, was left out of the College Football Playoff,” Phillips said. “Their exclusion calls into question the selection process and whether the Committee’s own guidelines were followed, including the significant importance of being an undefeated Power Five conference champion. My heart breaks for the talented FSU student-athletes and coaches and their passionate and loyal fans. Florida State deserved better. College football deserved better.”

The Seminoles defeated LSU to start the season and rolled through the ACC, poised to make a run into the postseason. However, quarterback Jordan Travis left the North Alabama game with a season-ending leg injury.

While Florida State’s offense wasn’t as dominant, they still managed a 13-0 season after defeating Louisville in the ACC Championship Game, 16-6.

College Football Selection Committee Chair Boo Corrigan told ESPN’s Rece Davis that Jordan’s injury played a significant role in the committee’s decision to put one-loss Alabama in over Florida State.

“Florida State is a different team than they were the first eleven weeks,” Corrigan said. “Coach Norvell, their players, their fans, an incredible season. but as you look at who they are as a team right now, without Jordan Travis and the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team.”

Travis took to X (formerly Twitter) Sunday, saying he is devastated and heartbroken by the decision to leave Florida State out.

“In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback,” Jordan wrote. “I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry.”

