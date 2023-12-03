JCTCA hosts first ever art exhibit

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Earlier today, JCTCA gave local artists a chance to shine.

The Jasper County Tioch Community Association held their very first community art exhibit at the Tioch Community Center.

Live music, food, and refreshments were available for anyone who was interested in seeing today’s art.

The exhibit highlighted three local artists in Joyce Sims, Julia Thigpen, and Douglas Berry.

Event organizer, Vernell Lofton, told us how important this event was to this community.

“We do this in the big cities. There are many opportunities in many places they can show that where? But in the country and our artists are from the country, this is a first for them also, and it’s important to do that. It would never be the same idea.” said Lofton.

JCTCA’s next event will be a Christmas dinner on December 21st where they will collaborate with Toys for Tots and give out toys to those in need.

