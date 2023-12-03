Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama will compete in the College Football Playoff

New Year’s Six Bowls announced
August 17, 2023: CFP Press Conference at Milby High School in Houston, Texas. Mandatory...
August 17, 2023: CFP Press Conference at Milby High School in Houston, Texas. Mandatory Credit: ©2023 Maria Lysaker(Maria Lysaker | Maria Lysaker)
By Jeffery Winborne
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2023 College Football Playoff is set after a full weekend of conference championship games.

In decision that, for the first time ever, leaves out an undefeated power five conference champion, the selection committee went with one-loss Alabama over Florida State.

“I think when looking at, again, that was the decision was Alabama at four,” College Football Playoff Selection Committee Chair Boo Corrigan told ESPN Sunday. “Florida State is a different team than they were the first eleven weeks. Coach Norvell, their players, their fans, an incredible season. but as you look at who they are as a team right now, without Jordan Travis and the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team and the committee voted Alabama four and Florida State five.”

The top of the rankings were straight forward for the committee, with Michigan jumping into first and Washington second after winning their respective conferences.

Texas, who has been ranked ahead of Alabama since winning by double digits in Tuscaloosa in week two, is third in the final CFP rankings of the season.

Now, the semifinals are set.

Michigan will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl while Washington and Texas will compete in the Sugar Bowl.

The remaining New Year’s Six Bowls were also announced Sunday.

BowlTeamTeamDate
Goodyear Cotton Bowl#9 Missouri#7 Ohio StateDec. 29
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl#11 Ole Miss#10 Penn StateDec. 30
Capital One Orange Bowl#6 Georgia#5 Florida StateDec. 30
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl#23 Liberty#8 OregonJan. 1

Full College Football Playoff Rankings

RankingTeamRecord
1Michigan13-0
2Washington13-0
3Texas12-1
4Alabama12-1
5Florida State13-0
6Georgia12-1
7Ohio State11-1
8Oregon11-2
9Missouri6-2
10Penn State7-2
11Ole Miss6-2
12Oklahoma10-2
13LSU9-3
14Arizona9-3
15Louisville10-3
16Notre Dame9-3
17Iowa10-3
18NC State9-3
19Oregon State8-4
20Oklahoma State9-4
21Tennessee8-4
22Clemson8-4
23Liberty13-0
24SMU11-2
25Kansas State8-4

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old shoots uncle in Jackson
Ryan Young, 28
MDOC searching for escaped inmate
Our best chance for rain was earlier in the day but we still do have a chance for some...
An isolated shower is expected tonight, but we will clear out into Sunday!
Hunters may submit deer for testing at established freezer locations or participating...
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in harvested buck in south Mississippi
Today at the MSU Riley Center people gathered for the Christmas Bazaar which gave people an...
Christmas Bazaar at the Riley Center

Latest News

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips released a statement Sunday.
It’s unfathomable’: ACC Commissioner dismayed by Florida State’s playoff exclusion
Alabama snaps Georgia's 29-game win streak by defeating them 27-24 for the SEC Titile.
No. 8 Alabama takes down No. 1 Georgia for the SEC Title.
No. 8 Alabama defeats No. 1 Georgia 27-24 in the 2023 SEC Championship.
No. 8 Alabama celebrates SEC title win over No. 1 Georgia
Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (91) and Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs (2)...
No. 8 Alabama takes down No. 1 Georgia to win the SEC Title