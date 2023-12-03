Peppermint Pops 2023

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Over the weekend the Meridian Symphony hosted their annual Christmas concert, Peppermint Pops, at the Riley Center.

Peppermint Pops promised to bring the cheer and celebration of Christmas to life with a program of carols and seasonal brass classics. The meridian symphony chorus leads some of your favorite holiday songs, and special guests topped the night with true holiday cheer.

We spoke to Kayla Fuentes, the Director of Education for the Symphony, About this event.

“I think the biggest thing that we are trying to cultivate here at the symphony is the idea of community and expanding that community and the accessibility that we offer as the symphony. This year compared to last year has grown but I think the Christmas parade finally being back on its annual date was a really big help for all of that. We have a huge sold-out crowd, and we look forward to next year where we continue to grow, and we get new audience members and we reach further and deeper into the communities that we serve.”

If you did miss out this year, there are still plenty of opportunities to see the symphony throughout the coming year.

