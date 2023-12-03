Peppermint Pops 2023

Peppermint Pops promised to bring the cheer and celebration of Christmas to life with a...
Peppermint Pops promised to bring the cheer and celebration of Christmas to life with a program of carols and seasonal brass classics.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Over the weekend the Meridian Symphony hosted their annual Christmas concert, Peppermint Pops, at the Riley Center.

Peppermint Pops promised to bring the cheer and celebration of Christmas to life with a program of carols and seasonal brass classics. The meridian symphony chorus leads some of your favorite holiday songs, and special guests topped the night with true holiday cheer.

We spoke to Kayla Fuentes, the Director of Education for the Symphony, About this event.

“I think the biggest thing that we are trying to cultivate here at the symphony is the idea of community and expanding that community and the accessibility that we offer as the symphony. This year compared to last year has grown but I think the Christmas parade finally being back on its annual date was a really big help for all of that. We have a huge sold-out crowd, and we look forward to next year where we continue to grow, and we get new audience members and we reach further and deeper into the communities that we serve.”

If you did miss out this year, there are still plenty of opportunities to see the symphony throughout the coming year.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old shoots uncle in Jackson
Ryan Young, 28
MDOC searching for escaped inmate
Our best chance for rain was earlier in the day but we still do have a chance for some...
An isolated shower is expected tonight, but we will clear out into Sunday!
Hunters may submit deer for testing at established freezer locations or participating...
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in harvested buck in south Mississippi
Today at the MSU Riley Center people gathered for the Christmas Bazaar which gave people an...
Christmas Bazaar at the Riley Center

Latest News

At the start of our week, we will have temperatures staying about average to a bit above...
Sunshine and average temperatures look to start out our week
Saturdays' Weather
Hazardous Waste Day
MSU Riley Center Christmas Bazaar