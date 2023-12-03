Sunshine and average temperatures look to start out our week

At the start of our week, we will have temperatures staying about average to a bit above...
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are having a great day as rain has moved out of our area, we are in store for a very nice day with temperatures heating up into the upper 60s and low 70s.

At the start of our week, we will have temperatures staying about average to a bit above average in the mid to upper 60s with sunny and partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday we will have our coolest day this week with high temperatures staying in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday night into Thursday we could see some freezing temperatures move into our lows for the night so please watch out for that as we get closer to that date.

Our next best chance for rain is next weekend as we slowly warm back into the low 70s.

