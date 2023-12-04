11-year-old injured in weekend hunting-related shooting in Jones Co.

-
-(MGN)
By Keaundria Milloy and WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 11-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries from a hunting-related shooting incident over the weekend, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials with the sheriff’s department responded to the scene of the incident on Alex Knight Road in southern Jones County on Saturday at around 9:36 p.m.

Sgt. Cody Pitts advised that an 11-year-old boy was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by his 12-year-old sister while hunting rabbits.

The pair’s 19-year-old step-brother was with the two children at the time of the incident.

The 11-year-old sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to Forrest General Hospital for treatment, according to JCSD.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was notified of the incident and responded to the scene and is the primary agency investigating the incident. The sheriff’s department is also investigating as the secondary agency.

The names of the 11-year-old and his sister are being withheld due to their age.

