MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The last day of the 51st annual Christmas on the River took place last night in Demopolis, Alabama.

From November 24 through December 2nd Christmas on the River had a little something for everyone.

This included the lighting of the love light tree, lighting of the public square, several concerts and parades, a barbeque championship cook off, 5k run, guided tours, and so much more.

Christmas on the river has a history dating back to 1972.

A history that the mayor of Demopolis Woody Collins knows a little something about.

Mayor Collins spoke about the beginnings of Christmas on the River saying, “My father actually saw a parade on the water up in Chicago. He was up at a Motorola convention that he was Motorola dealer time. Mr. Webb saw it at Disney World. The two of them came back here and got to talk and he said we got water. We got boats, we got lights. Why don’t we do something to my place? So they actually put together the first Christmas on the river, which was. Just a very, very very few. Boats on the river.”

And over the years the parade has gone from a few floats to many and residents line up to watch every year.

It’d be easy to think that the only thing that sets Christmas on the River apart from other Christmas celebrations is what happens in the water, but Andy Renner, chairman of Christmas on the River, says it’s a little more than that.

“It is such a well-attended event because we concentrate on local stuff, but it’s like a homecoming. Everybody invites their friends. I sat down tonight with a woman that’s from here. That’s actually living in Orange Beach right now, and she brought four other people from Orange Beach up. And they’re like, my gosh, this is wonderful. You know, so it’s just an event where Demopolis says Merry Christmas.” said Renner.

The celebration wrapped up with a parade of Christmas floats on the river with fireworks and music accompanying each float.

