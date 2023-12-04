Airbnb is giving away 3 nights in ‘Santa’s Cabin’

Airbnb is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas decor in northern Finland.
Airbnb is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas decor in northern Finland.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airbnb wants to host one family in the North Pole.

Well, maybe about as close as you can get.

The company is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas décor in northern Finland.

The winter wonderland, dubbed “Santa’s Cabin,” is in the city of Rovaniemi.
The winter wonderland, dubbed “Santa’s Cabin,” is in the city of Rovaniemi.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

The winter wonderland, dubbed “Santa’s Cabin,” is in the city of Rovaniemi.

Rovaniemi says it is the official hometown of Santa Claus, and it has what it calls the official Santa Claus Post Office.

The winners of the Airbnb giveaway can volunteer to help sort through thousands of letters there. They’ll even be supplied with elf attire to help get into the spirit.

The experience will be available to one family, with up to two adults and two children, from...
The experience will be available to one family, with up to two adults and two children, from Dec. 18–21.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

The experience will be available to one family, with up to two adults and two children, from Dec. 18–21. Booking for the stay on Airbnb starts on Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. ET.

“Santa’s Cabin” is the latest themed adventure stay Airbnb has been offering, like the “Hocus Pocus” cottage and the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Young, 28
MDOC searching for escaped inmate
August 17, 2023: CFP Press Conference at Milby High School in Houston, Texas. Mandatory...
Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama will compete in the College Football Playoff
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
At approximately 8:40 p.m on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023, Strohm walked away from the Oktibbeha...
Inmate escaped in Oktibbeha County
One of the many broken windows damaged by rocks at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Meridian.
Rocks thrown through the window of Meridian church

Latest News

Mark Sheppard participates during a Q&A panel on day two at Wizard World at the Donald E...
‘Supernatural’ actor Mark Sheppard recovering from ‘6 massive heart attacks’
Romeo the manatee will be taken to a rehabilitation facility after video of him swimming alone...
Drone video shows 67-year-old manatee Romeo isolated in filthy tank at Miami Seaquarium
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case, Monday, Dec....
Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go