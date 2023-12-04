Annual Toython Continues at Raising Canes

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Feeling the holiday spirit, make it a merry Christmas for local children by participating in the annual Toython.

If you haven’t been able to donate yet, you still have another opportunity tomorrow, December 4th at Raising Canes located on North Hills Street.

Toy donations will be accepted all day.

Toys donated from the community will be given to the United Way of East Mississippi and they will be distributed to the following charities: Salvation Army, Wesley House, Hope Village, Care Lodge and Cans for Kids.

The toys collected will be delivered to these locations on Thursday, December 7th.

