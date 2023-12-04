Escaped inmate Ryan Young has been captured

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Meridian Police Department Detective Channetta Stevens, Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, after escaping from MDOC in Meridian, MS, on 11/29/2023.

In an extensive manhunt and with the cooperation of several agencies, including The Meridian Police Department’s Special Operations Unit, Young was located after fleeing from Louisiana to Texas early on the morning of 12/04/2023.

