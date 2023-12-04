Escaped inmate Ryan Young has been captured

Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas after escaping from MDOC in Meridian, MS, on...
Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas after escaping from MDOC in Meridian, MS, on 11/29/2023(Meridian Police Department)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Meridian Police Department Detective Channetta Stevens, Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, after escaping from MDOC in Meridian, MS, on 11/29/2023.

In an extensive manhunt and with the cooperation of several agencies, including The Meridian Police Department’s Special Operations Unit, Young was located after fleeing from Louisiana to Texas early on the morning of 12/04/2023.

