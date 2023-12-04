Garbage fees increase in Lauderdale County

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, Lauderdale County's garbage fee will increase to $168 annually.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County residents began receiving notices in the mail last month of their annual garbage fee coming due and some were surprised by the amount.

Since roadside pick-up began in 2009, the fee for residents has been $100 annually. Effective Jan. 1, 2024, the fee will increase to $168 annually. Some residents felt like the jump in price came with no warning.

The $168 annual fee includes more than just the cost of curbside pickup. It also covers the cost of the dump sites located at the county’s satellite barns. As with previous years, the fee must be paid before you will be able to get your vehicle tag.

