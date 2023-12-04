Garth Brooks invites Scotty McCreery to become newest member of Grand Ole Opry

Country music legend Garth Brooks invited multi-platinum selling artist Scotty McCreery to...
Country music legend Garth Brooks invited multi-platinum selling artist Scotty McCreery to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.(Chris Hollo / Hollo Photographic | Grand Ole Opry/Chris Hollo)
By Danica Sauter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – Country music legend Garth Brooks invited multi-platinum selling artist Scotty McCreery to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Brooks extended the invitation to McCreery on Sunday night during McCreery’s performance at the “Opry Country Christmas Show.”

In a video posted by the Grand Ole Opry, Brooks surprised McCreery onstage with a large Christmas present wrapped in gold paper. But the box was empty, with Brooks saying, “The gift inside isn’t here yet.”

Brooks continued, “That’s right. Tonight is merely an invitation.”

The crowd cheered as Brooks told McCreery he was being invited to be the newest member of the Opry.

“Holy cow. Yes, I would love to,” McCreery replied onstage. “I grew up listening to your records Garth, and you’re a part of what made me want to do this for a living and didn’t think that dream would become a reality, but it is because of all of y’all sitting in this house tonight. God bless y’all.”

The Opry said McCreery’s induction date will be announced soon.

McCreery rose to fame after winning the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011 when he was just 17 years old. He has since become a multi-platinum artist with several No. 1 Billboard hits.

McCreery married his high school sweetheart Gabi in 2018, and the couple had their first son Avery in October 2022.

Earlier this year, he was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

According to the Opry’s website, to become a member, the Opry considers an artist’s career accomplishment and the potential for continued success.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Young, 28
MDOC searching for escaped inmate
August 17, 2023: CFP Press Conference at Milby High School in Houston, Texas. Mandatory...
Michigan, Washington, Texas, Alabama will compete in the College Football Playoff
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
At approximately 8:40 p.m on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023, Strohm walked away from the Oktibbeha...
Inmate escaped in Oktibbeha County
One of the many broken windows damaged by rocks at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Meridian.
Rocks thrown through the window of Meridian church

Latest News

Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
Ross McLeod at Canes for Toython 2023
On his deathbed, her father told her a secret: He was a fugitive and had robbed a bank in Ohio.
Woman says her father admitted to being a fugitive before dying
The new bridge on Dale Drive renamed the Wayman Newell Bridge.
Dale Drive bridge renamed to honor Wayman Newell