Houston pleads guilty to weapons charge
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man has pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
27-year-old Jacquis LaShawn Houston will be sentenced on the charge Feb. 28, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
The charge came after a traffic stop in Lauderdale County in March of 2020. Houston, who was a passenger, was seen throwing a 9 millimeter pistol out the car window. As a convicted felon, Houston was not allowed to possess a gun.
