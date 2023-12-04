Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Dept. gets new tools

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department added two new vehicles to its inventory Monday. Two 2023 Ram 1500s were actually ordered as a part of last year’s budget.

It took almost 11 months for them to get here, but Sheriff-Elect Ward Calhoun said he’s happy to add them to the department at last.

“Last two years, we’ve waited as long as nine months for other vehicles; these two finally have come in, so we’ll add them to our fleet. They’ll be utilized by investigators in our criminal investigation division,” said Calhoun.

In addition to adding the new vehicles to the department, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department was also awarded two grants.

The grant for software came through the Department of Homeland Security. Calhoun anticipates having the software after the first of the year.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.