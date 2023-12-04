Life on the Line: Sheriff Joedy Pennington

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Sheriff Joedy Pennington puts his life on the line each week in law enforcement.

Pennington is currently the Sheriff of Newton County.

He has 23 years of experience. Prior to becoming Sheriff he was the Chief of Police in Newton County.

Thank you for your service, Sheriff Pennington.

Life on the Line is sponsored by Total Pain Care and airs on News 11 on Sundays and Good Morning Meridian on Mondays.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.