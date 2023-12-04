Meridian’s Candy Cane Christmas Parade

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The City of Meridian held its annual Christmas parade to kickstart the holiday season last night.

This year’s theme was “Candy Cane Christmas” and many local businesses, high schools, and members of the community gathered downtown to participate in this event.

Local businesses also got the opportunity to compete in the annual float competition, highlighting their businesses while also spreading the holiday cheer.

Winners of the float competition are as follows:

1st Place: Ochsner Rush Hospital

2nd Place: Bonita Lakes Walmart

3rd Place: Scotty Ray Report

This year’s Christmas parade was a major success and a great way to start off the festive holiday season.

