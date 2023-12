MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service Jackson is conducting a storm spotters class Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the new Lauderdale County Government Center, in the boardroom, from 6-8 p.m.

The address is 612 22nd Avenue South in Meridian. Please use the 26th Avenue access.

The class is open to all ages.

