Philadelphia native and Mississippi State Bulldog declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin (5) sprints past Auburn cornerback D.J....
Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin (5) sprints past Auburn cornerback D.J. James (4) after a pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Associated Press)
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin announced Sunday via social media that he has officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

“This is my childhood dream that I’ve been chasing for many years now. I’m truly blessed to be in this position. Forever a Bulldog,” Griffin states in his post.

Griffin, a Philadelphia High School graduate, came out as a four-star prospect.

During his collegiate career, Griffin became one of the best kick-returners in the country. He has a career 1,640 return yards and two return touchdowns. After the 2022 season, Griffin was named First Team All-American (FWAA, Return Specialist) and First Team All-SEC.

In that 2022 season, he led the nation in kickoff return yards (32.2 yards per return). Griffin ranks second all-time in the SEC with an average of 30.8 yards per return in his collegiate career.

That said, Griffin’s receiving talents are also dynamic. Griffin became State’s all-time, single-game record holder for receiving yards after racking up 256 yards against South Carolina in week four of the 2023 season.

Griffin became quarterback Will Roger’s most targeted receiver in their time together. Totaling 126 receptions for 1,490 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Griffin started 24 games and appeared in 44 in his collegiate career.

