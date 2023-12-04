Rocks thrown through the window of local church

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Over the past couple weeks Mount Olive Baptist Church has dealt with a string of vandalism.

The most recent vandalism took place early this morning when a rock came crashing through yet another window.

Church pastor, Alphonzo D. Lewis, says they’ve been dealing with this for close to two weeks now, suffering 5 to 6 break in attempts.

However, in those break in attempts they haven’t noticed that anything has been stolen.

“We have had some vandalism, a person that’s been coming on the property and busting out windows on this side and the other side of the church, we were able to recover. Bricks on the inside where he had used to break the windows. We would like to inform everyone to be very careful and if anybody see this person or the picture or of this person or have any idea to be sure to contact the police immediately.” said Lewis.

Lewis says that police recognized the suspect from this photo but were unable to apprehend him and as a result the suspect is still on the loose.

News 11 will keep you updated as the story develops.

