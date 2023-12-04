State Auditor of Mississippi Shad White talks accomplishments his office has made

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The State Auditor’s office of Mississippi works hard day in and day out to make sure the money that is spread amongst departments stays within those walls.

News 11 spoke with Auditor Shad White to learn more about what his office has accomplished over the last five years.

White went into detail about his job and why it’s important for the state to have a position like this.

“So, I only answer to the taxpayers, and I think that’s actually a good thing. So, you can imagine if, in the future, let’s say, somebody in the governor’s office was stealing money, you would want someone independent who could investigate anybody at any time. And really, the only person that I think I should answer to is the taxpayers because I’m watching their money. So, every four years, this is how our system works. The voters get to look at my record, my track record as state auditor, and they get to say, all right, do we like what he’s doing or do we not like it and we want somebody else in that job, and thankfully, really thanks to the team that we’ve built in the auditors office over the last five years, we’ve recovered more money than in any other five-year period in the history of the State Auditor’s office in Mississippi, about $70 million. As I said, we put a stop to the largest public fraud scheme in state history. I’m very proud of that body of work, and I think the voters saw that in November when they went to the polls, which is, which is why I’m still in this job,” said White.

Throughout the rest of the week, we will hear from Shad White about projects the state auditor’s office is working on, as well as an update on the Brett Favre investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.