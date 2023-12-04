Sunny, cool, and rain free to start the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Kicking off a new week with plenty of sunshine expected. High pressure lingers to the far west then building in right over Mississippi this will keep skies clear and rain free over the next several days. Winds are breezy reaching over 10mph through the day. Highs for the afternoon are in the mid 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

A cold front is stale over Mississippi for now, but will make a complete swing before night falls. The cold front sparks the main concern for this week by dropping overnight lows falling near to below freezing until Thursday. Watch for patchy fog and frost out the door Tuesday. Heavy coats, warm beverages, long sleeves, hats, scarfs, and of course heat will help keep you warm to start the mornings. Stay safe and have a great week, don’t forget to get out and enjoy the sunshine.

