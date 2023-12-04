WTOK delivers toys from Toython to United Way

United Way set to distribute toys
United Way set to distribute toys(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After last week’s collection efforts from our WTOK Toython, we are proud to announce that two truckloads of more than a thousand toys were delivered to the United Way Monday morning.

We’d like to thank everyone who has donated so far here at WTOK, at the two Walmart locations in Meridian and at Raising Cane’s to make this a special holiday season for so many children in our community.

The toys will be distributed to the Wesley House, Salvation Army, Care Lodge, Cans for Kids and Hope Village.

“For many years, WTOK has partnered with the United Way in getting these gifts to the people in need,” said Kym Parnell, Executive Director of the United Way. “These children at the different partnering agencies that we’re able to vet and they’re able to vet the people that are receiving this, and just making a huge difference in our giving throughout the entire time of this holiday season.”

WTOK also would like to give a shout-out to D & D Transport for donating the use of their trailers for toy collection.

You may still donate toys or cash at our WTOK studios through Wednesday.

