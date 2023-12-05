2023-24 Bowl Schedule: Who, when, and where for every college football bowl game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2023 bowl season did not come without controversy, but it is here nonetheless.

After weeks of the same teams dominating the top of the College Football Playoff Rankings, the final field saw the committee make the controversial decision to leave out an undefeated power five conference champion in Florida State. Instead, One-loss teams Texas and Alabama filled in the 3rd and 4th spots.

The CFP officially kicks off on New Year’s Day, but the bowl season begins December 16 with seven games throughout the day.

In all, there are 42 bowl games this season, including the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on January 8.

See below for the full slate of games and who’s in them.

Saturday, December 16

Bowl Time Team Team Location Channel Myrtle Beach Bowl 10 a.m. Georgia Southern Ohio Conway, SC ESPN Celebration Bowl 11 a.m. Florida A&M Howard Atlanta, GA ABC New Orleans Bowl 1:15 p.m. Jacksonville State Louisiana New Orleans, LA ESPN Cure Bowl 2:30 p.m. Miami (OH) Appalachian State Orlando, FL ABC New Mexico Bowl 4:45 p.m. Fresno State New Mexico State Albuquerque, NM ESPN LA Bowl 6:30 p.m. UCLA Boise State Inglewood, CA ABC Independence Bowl 8:15 p.m. Texas Tech Cal Shreveport, LA ESPN

Monday, December 18

Bowl Time Team Team Location Channel Famous Toastery Bowl 1:30 p.m. Western Kentucky Old Dominion Charlotte, NC ESPN

Tuesday, December 19

Bowl Time Team Team Location Channel Frisco Bowl 8 p.m. Marshall UTSA Frisco, Texas ESPN

Thursday, December 21

Bowl Time Team Team Location Channel Boca Raton Bowl 7 p.m. USF Syracuse Boca Raton, FL ESPN

Friday, December 22

Bowl Time Team Team Location Channel Gasparilla Bowl 5:30 p.m. Georgia Tech UCF Tampa, FL ESPN

Saturday, December 23

Bowl Time Team Team Location Channel Birmingham Bowl 11 a.m. Troy Duke Birmingham, AL ABC Camellia Bowl 11 a.m. Arkansas State Northern Illinois Montgomery, AL ESPN Armed Forces Bowl 2:30 p.m. Air Force James Madison Fort Worth, TX ABC Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2:30 p.m. Georgia State Utah State Boise, ID ESPN 68 Ventures Bowl 6 p.m. Eastern Michigan South Alabama Mobile, AL ESPN Las Vegas Bowl 6:30 p.m. Northwestern Utah Las Vegas, NV ABC Hawai’i Bowl 9:30 p.m. San Jose State Coastal Carolina Honolulu, HI ESPN

Tuesday, December 26

Bowl Time Team Team Location Channel Quick Lane Bowl 1 p.m. Bowling Green Minnesota Detroit, MI ESPN First Responder Bowl 4:30 p.m. Texas State Rice Dallas, TX ESPN Guaranteed Rate Bowl 8 p.m. Kansas UNLV Pheonix, AZ ESPN

Wednesday, December 27

Bowl Time Team Team Location Channel Military Bowl 1 p.m. Tulane Virginia Tech Annapolis, MD ESPN Duke’s Mayo Bowl 4:30 p.m. North Carolina West Virginia Charlotte, NC ESPN Holiday Bowl 7 p.m. #15 Louisville Southern Cal San Diego, CA WBRC FOX6 Texas Bowl 8 p.m. #20 Oklahoma State Texas A&M Houston, TX ESPN

Thursday, December 28

Bowl Time Team Team Location Channel Fenway Bowl 10 a.m. #24 SMU Boston College Boston, MA ESPN Pinstripe Bowl 1:15 p.m. Rutgers Miami (FL) The Bronx, NY ESPN Pop-Tarts Bowl 4:45 p.m. #18 NC State #25 Kansas State Orlando, FL ESPN Alamo Bowl 8:15 p.m. #12 Oklahoma #14 Arizona San Antonio, TX ESPN

Friday, December 29

Bowl Time Team Team Location Channel Gator Bowl 11 a.m. #22 Clemson Kentucky Jacksonville, FL ESPN Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl 1 p.m. #16 Notre Dame #19 Oregon State El Paso, TX CBS Liberty Bowl 2:30 p.m. Memphis Iowa State Memphis, TN ESPN Cotton Bowl 7 p.m. #7 Ohio State #9 Missouri Dallas, TX ESPN

Saturday, December 30

Bowl Time Team Team Location Channel Peach Bowl 11 a.m. #10 Penn State #11 Ole Miss Atlanta, Georgia ESPN Music City Bowl 1 p.m. Auburn Maryland Nashville, TN ABC Orange Bowl 3 p.m. #5 Florida State #6 Georgia Miami Gardens, FL ESPN Arizona Bowl 3:30 p.m. Wyoming Toledo Tucson, AZ Barstool

Monday, January 1

Bowl Time Team Team Location Channel ReliaQuest Bowl 11 am. #13 LSU Wisconsin Tampa, FL ESPN2 Citrus Bowl Noon #17 Iowa #21 Tennessee Orlando, FL ABC Fiesta Bowl Noon #8 Oregon #23 Liberty Glendale, AZ ESPN Rose Bowl

College Football Playoff Semifinal 4 p.m. #1 Michigan #4 Alabama Pasadena, CA ESPN Sugar Bowl

College Football Playoff Semifinal 7:45 p.m. #2 Washington #3 Texas New Orleans, LA ESPN

Monday, January 8

Bowl Time Team Team Location Channel College Football Playoff National Championship 6:30 p.m. Rose Bowl Winner Sugar Bowl Winner Houston, TX ESPN

