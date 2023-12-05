2023-24 Bowl Schedule: Who, when, and where for every college football bowl game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2023 bowl season did not come without controversy, but it is here nonetheless.
After weeks of the same teams dominating the top of the College Football Playoff Rankings, the final field saw the committee make the controversial decision to leave out an undefeated power five conference champion in Florida State. Instead, One-loss teams Texas and Alabama filled in the 3rd and 4th spots.
The CFP officially kicks off on New Year’s Day, but the bowl season begins December 16 with seven games throughout the day.
In all, there are 42 bowl games this season, including the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on January 8.
See below for the full slate of games and who’s in them.
Saturday, December 16
|Bowl
|Time
|Team
|Team
|Location
|Channel
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
|10 a.m.
|Georgia Southern
|Ohio
|Conway, SC
|ESPN
|Celebration Bowl
|11 a.m.
|Florida A&M
|Howard
|Atlanta, GA
|ABC
|New Orleans Bowl
|1:15 p.m.
|Jacksonville State
|Louisiana
|New Orleans, LA
|ESPN
|Cure Bowl
|2:30 p.m.
|Miami (OH)
|Appalachian State
|Orlando, FL
|ABC
|New Mexico Bowl
|4:45 p.m.
|Fresno State
|New Mexico State
|Albuquerque, NM
|ESPN
|LA Bowl
|6:30 p.m.
|UCLA
|Boise State
|Inglewood, CA
|ABC
|Independence Bowl
|8:15 p.m.
|Texas Tech
|Cal
|Shreveport, LA
|ESPN
Monday, December 18
|Bowl
|Time
|Team
|Team
|Location
|Channel
|Famous Toastery Bowl
|1:30 p.m.
|Western Kentucky
|Old Dominion
|Charlotte, NC
|ESPN
Tuesday, December 19
|Bowl
|Time
|Team
|Team
|Location
|Channel
|Frisco Bowl
|8 p.m.
|Marshall
|UTSA
|Frisco, Texas
|ESPN
Thursday, December 21
|Bowl
|Time
|Team
|Team
|Location
|Channel
|Boca Raton Bowl
|7 p.m.
|USF
|Syracuse
|Boca Raton, FL
|ESPN
Friday, December 22
|Bowl
|Time
|Team
|Team
|Location
|Channel
|Gasparilla Bowl
|5:30 p.m.
|Georgia Tech
|UCF
|Tampa, FL
|ESPN
Saturday, December 23
|Bowl
|Time
|Team
|Team
|Location
|Channel
|Birmingham Bowl
|11 a.m.
|Troy
|Duke
|Birmingham, AL
|ABC
|Camellia Bowl
|11 a.m.
|Arkansas State
|Northern Illinois
|Montgomery, AL
|ESPN
|Armed Forces Bowl
|2:30 p.m.
|Air Force
|James Madison
|Fort Worth, TX
|ABC
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|2:30 p.m.
|Georgia State
|Utah State
|Boise, ID
|ESPN
|68 Ventures Bowl
|6 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan
|South Alabama
|Mobile, AL
|ESPN
|Las Vegas Bowl
|6:30 p.m.
|Northwestern
|Utah
|Las Vegas, NV
|ABC
|Hawai’i Bowl
|9:30 p.m.
|San Jose State
|Coastal Carolina
|Honolulu, HI
|ESPN
Tuesday, December 26
|Bowl
|Time
|Team
|Team
|Location
|Channel
|Quick Lane Bowl
|1 p.m.
|Bowling Green
|Minnesota
|Detroit, MI
|ESPN
|First Responder Bowl
|4:30 p.m.
|Texas State
|Rice
|Dallas, TX
|ESPN
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|8 p.m.
|Kansas
|UNLV
|Pheonix, AZ
|ESPN
Wednesday, December 27
|Bowl
|Time
|Team
|Team
|Location
|Channel
|Military Bowl
|1 p.m.
|Tulane
|Virginia Tech
|Annapolis, MD
|ESPN
|Duke’s Mayo Bowl
|4:30 p.m.
|North Carolina
|West Virginia
|Charlotte, NC
|ESPN
|Holiday Bowl
|7 p.m.
|#15 Louisville
|Southern Cal
|San Diego, CA
|WBRC FOX6
|Texas Bowl
|8 p.m.
|#20 Oklahoma State
|Texas A&M
|Houston, TX
|ESPN
Thursday, December 28
|Bowl
|Time
|Team
|Team
|Location
|Channel
|Fenway Bowl
|10 a.m.
|#24 SMU
|Boston College
|Boston, MA
|ESPN
|Pinstripe Bowl
|1:15 p.m.
|Rutgers
|Miami (FL)
|The Bronx, NY
|ESPN
|Pop-Tarts Bowl
|4:45 p.m.
|#18 NC State
|#25 Kansas State
|Orlando, FL
|ESPN
|Alamo Bowl
|8:15 p.m.
|#12 Oklahoma
|#14 Arizona
|San Antonio, TX
|ESPN
Friday, December 29
|Bowl
|Time
|Team
|Team
|Location
|Channel
|Gator Bowl
|11 a.m.
|#22 Clemson
|Kentucky
|Jacksonville, FL
|ESPN
|Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl
|1 p.m.
|#16 Notre Dame
|#19 Oregon State
|El Paso, TX
|CBS
|Liberty Bowl
|2:30 p.m.
|Memphis
|Iowa State
|Memphis, TN
|ESPN
|Cotton Bowl
|7 p.m.
|#7 Ohio State
|#9 Missouri
|Dallas, TX
|ESPN
Saturday, December 30
|Bowl
|Time
|Team
|Team
|Location
|Channel
|Peach Bowl
|11 a.m.
|#10 Penn State
|#11 Ole Miss
|Atlanta, Georgia
|ESPN
|Music City Bowl
|1 p.m.
|Auburn
|Maryland
|Nashville, TN
|ABC
|Orange Bowl
|3 p.m.
|#5 Florida State
|#6 Georgia
|Miami Gardens, FL
|ESPN
|Arizona Bowl
|3:30 p.m.
|Wyoming
|Toledo
|Tucson, AZ
|Barstool
Monday, January 1
|Bowl
|Time
|Team
|Team
|Location
|Channel
|ReliaQuest Bowl
|11 am.
|#13 LSU
|Wisconsin
|Tampa, FL
|ESPN2
|Citrus Bowl
|Noon
|#17 Iowa
|#21 Tennessee
|Orlando, FL
|ABC
|Fiesta Bowl
|Noon
|#8 Oregon
|#23 Liberty
|Glendale, AZ
|ESPN
|Rose Bowl
College Football Playoff Semifinal
|4 p.m.
|#1 Michigan
|#4 Alabama
|Pasadena, CA
|ESPN
|Sugar Bowl
College Football Playoff Semifinal
|7:45 p.m.
|#2 Washington
|#3 Texas
|New Orleans, LA
|ESPN
Monday, January 8
|Bowl
|Time
|Team
|Team
|Location
|Channel
|College Football Playoff National Championship
|6:30 p.m.
|Rose Bowl Winner
|Sugar Bowl Winner
|Houston, TX
|ESPN
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.