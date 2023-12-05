2023 Mr. Football awards distributed Tuesday

The award is given to the top players in each class in the MHSAA
Gavin Griffin was awarded the 1A Mr. Football award Tuesday
Gavin Griffin was awarded the 1A Mr. Football award Tuesday(Patrick Johnstone/WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time since the inception of the Mr. Football awards, seven awards were given this year, with the inclusion of Class 7A this season. Seven players from across the state were in Clinton Tuesday to accept their awards. The award is given by the Mississippi High School Activities Association and Mississippi Association of Coaches.

1A - Gavin Griffin - Velma Jackson

2A - Adarius McDougle - Sebastopol

3A - Chase Richardson - Winona

4A - William Echoles - Houston

5A - Kahnen Daniels - West Point

6A - Jamonta Waller - Picayune

7A - Trey Petty - Vicksburg

“It’s a big accomplishment,” Gavin Griffin said. “I’ve been thinking about this my whole life, and I just got a chance to go out and show what I can do, and God did it.”

“It’s a great accomplishment,” said Adarius McDougle. “I just want to give thanks to my team, my parents, and family, they’re the reason I’m where I’m at now.”

Previous winners of the Mr. Football award include Cam Akers, Kenneth Gainwell, and Nakobe Dean.

