City of Meridian Arrest Report December 4, 2023
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Arrests
|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|Carrie L. Tasso
|1996
|Shoplifting
|Kaleb A. Bradley
|1997
|Shoplifting
|Charles L. Brown
|1989
|Public Drunk
|Naterrica D. Colterr
|1995
|Telephone Harassment
|Charles L. Brown
|1989
|Public Drunk
|Unesha U. Walker
|1998
|Simple Assault Threat X3
Malicious Mischief
|Christina M. Butler
|1980
|Disorderly Conduct
|Aish L. Townsend
|2002
|Shoplifting
Disorderly Conduct
Resisting Arrest
|Curtis D. Scott
|1976
|Public Drunk
Disorderly Conduct
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 1, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:58 AM on December 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Willow Bend Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 7:01 PM on December 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 18th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 10:06 AM on December 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4400 block of 40th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.