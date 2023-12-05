City of Meridian Arrest Report December 4, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 1, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:58 AM on December 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Willow Bend Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

At 7:01 PM on December 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 18th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 10:06 AM on December 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4400 block of 40th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.