City of Meridian Arrest Report December 4, 2023

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameDOBCharges
Carrie L. Tasso1996Shoplifting
Kaleb A. Bradley1997Shoplifting
Charles L. Brown1989Public Drunk
Naterrica D. Colterr1995Telephone Harassment
Charles L. Brown1989Public Drunk
Unesha U. Walker1998Simple Assault Threat X3
Malicious Mischief
Christina M. Butler1980Disorderly Conduct
Aish L. Townsend2002Shoplifting
Disorderly Conduct
Resisting Arrest
Curtis D. Scott1976Public Drunk
Disorderly Conduct
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 1, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:58 AM on December 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Willow Bend Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 7:01 PM on December 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 18th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 10:06 AM on December 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4400 block of 40th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, Monday.
Escaped inmate Ryan Young has been captured
At approximately 8:40 p.m on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023, Strohm walked away from the Oktibbeha...
Inmate escaped in Oktibbeha County
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
The Meridian Police Department’s Gang Unit and Criminal Investigation Division issued warrants...
Meridian Police looking for suspects in murders, aggravated assault
Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 1, 2023
Daily Docket 3
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 1, 2023
The Meridian Police Department’s Gang Unit and Criminal Investigation Division issued warrants...
Meridian Police looking for suspects in murders, aggravated assault
Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, Monday.
Escaped inmate Ryan Young has been captured