City of Meridian Arrest Report December 1, 2023
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Arrests
|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|Chyna S. Phillips
|2000
|Public Drunk
|Camirya N. Chaney
|2004
|Disorderly Conduct
Disturbance of a Business
|Jarrod L. Boykin
|1982
|Shoplifting
|Alicia F. Yates
|1986
|Public Drunk
|St. Carlos M. Boyd
|1976
|Public Drunk
|John K. Stewart
|1987
|Disorderly Conduct
|Kearra L. Oliver
|1996
|Domestic Violence
Incidents
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 30, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:08 PM on November 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Southern Way Boulevard. The case is currently under investigation.
At 1:50 PM on November 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 12:05 PM on November 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4800 block of 22nd Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:41 AM on November 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.