City of Meridian Arrest Report December 1, 2023

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameDOBCharges
Chyna S. Phillips2000Public Drunk
Camirya N. Chaney2004Disorderly Conduct
Disturbance of a Business
Jarrod L. Boykin1982Shoplifting
Alicia F. Yates1986Public Drunk
St. Carlos M. Boyd1976Public Drunk
John K. Stewart1987Disorderly Conduct
Kearra L. Oliver1996Domestic Violence

Incidents

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 30, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:08 PM on November 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Southern Way Boulevard. The case is currently under investigation.
At 1:50 PM on November 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 12:05 PM on November 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4800 block of 22nd Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:41 AM on November 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, Monday.
Escaped inmate Ryan Young has been captured
At approximately 8:40 p.m on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023, Strohm walked away from the Oktibbeha...
Inmate escaped in Oktibbeha County
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
The Meridian Police Department’s Gang Unit and Criminal Investigation Division issued warrants...
Meridian Police looking for suspects in murders, aggravated assault
Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 1, 2023
The Meridian Police Department’s Gang Unit and Criminal Investigation Division issued warrants...
Meridian Police looking for suspects in murders, aggravated assault
Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, Monday.
Escaped inmate Ryan Young has been captured
Jacquis LaShawn Houston will be sentenced Feb. 28, 2024.
Houston pleads guilty to weapons charge