City of Meridian Arrest Report December 1, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 30, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:08 PM on November 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Southern Way Boulevard. The case is currently under investigation.

At 1:50 PM on November 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 12:05 PM on November 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4800 block of 22nd Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:41 AM on November 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.