City of Meridian Arrest Report December 5, 2023

Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameDOBCharges
Mychal A. Williams1989Disturbance of a Business
Tommy L. Willey III1994Disturbance of a Business
Qudasha Q. Starks1994Simple Assault Threat X3
Malicious Mischief
Christina Butler1980Public Drunk
Alexander R. Jordan1996Disorderly Conduct
Public Drunk
Allexzaous D. Ott2002Domestic Violence
Jason A. Reynolds1992Disorderly Conduct
Michelle S. Roland1976DUI

Incidents

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 4, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:15 AM on December 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of 32nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

