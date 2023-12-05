City of Meridian Arrest Report December 5, 2023
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Arrests
|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|Mychal A. Williams
|1989
|Disturbance of a Business
|Tommy L. Willey III
|1994
|Disturbance of a Business
|Qudasha Q. Starks
|1994
|Simple Assault Threat X3
Malicious Mischief
|Christina Butler
|1980
|Public Drunk
|Alexander R. Jordan
|1996
|Disorderly Conduct
Public Drunk
|Allexzaous D. Ott
|2002
|Domestic Violence
|Jason A. Reynolds
|1992
|Disorderly Conduct
|Michelle S. Roland
|1976
|DUI
Incidents
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 4, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:15 AM on December 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of 32nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
