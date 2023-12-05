Deadline for "Angels" nearing for Salvation Army

The program needing support.
The program needing support.(Phoebe Green)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The local Salvation Army Angel Tree program needs help from you.

The last day to adopt an angel and get gifts turned in to the agency is this coming Friday.

There are angel trees at all Super Walmart’s in Lauderdale, Neshoba and Newton Counties, the Newton Chamber of Commerce, Uptown Meridian Mall, and all 9 Citizens National Banks in Lauderdale and Neshoba County.

Christmas is quickly approaching, and the Salvation Army needs time to organize and distribute the gifts, and could use some volunteers, too.

“God gave his Son back to us and that’s why we celebrate the season,” said Lt. Roy Fisher of the Salvation Army.

“This is a way of really giving back to those who need it the most because so many kids will wake up without anything if not for this Angel Tree Program or even some of the other programs the other agencies do as well. It’s very important to just get out and support the community. It’s all about love and giving back and what better way to show love for children and even for seniors than giving back through the Angel Tree Program.”

If you don’t have time to shop for an angel, the Salvation Army does take cash donations and reminds every one of the ongoing Red Kettle Campaign.

