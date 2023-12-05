Downtown Optimist Club supports local charities

By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s the gift that keeps on giving. The Downtown Optimist Club Tuesday presented donations to local charities, supported by its fundraising, led by the annual Pancake Jubilee.

The purpose of this event is to make a huge impact on non-profits by blessing them while sharing the holiday spirit.

Each recipient was able to enjoy lunch while also sharing the meaning behind their programs.

The Optimist Club made generous donations to Shop with a Cop, the Debs organization and Cans for Kids.

Meridian Police Detective Chanetta Stevens explained to News 11 how Shop with a Cop has been done for almost 30 years. Applications are screened and you may qualify for up to $150 per child. The children who benefit range in age from newborns to 13.

