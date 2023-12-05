Joseph Hand takes on reigns as interim chief of Meridian Fire Department

Veteran firefighter Joseph Hand has assumed duties as interim chief of the Meridian Fire...
Veteran firefighter Joseph Hand has assumed duties as interim chief of the Meridian Fire Department.(City of Meridian)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Submitted by City of Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. - Veteran firefighter Joseph Hand has assumed duties as interim chief of the Meridian Fire Department.

Hand, who has been with MFD for 25 years, began his current post in November upon the retirement of Chief Jason Collier. He said it was an unexpected and sudden career change.

“It’s been a learning curve, for sure,” Hand said. “But the adjustment has not been too bad.”

One major adjustment: Working behind the desk.

“I do more computer work now,” he said. “But with today’s technology, the job is much easier.”

Hand’s foray into public service began with him working for the ambulance service in Newton County. He also was a volunteer with the Newton Volunteer Fire Department and later started a tractor mechanic business.

When Hand took the entrance test for the Meridian Fire Department, he found himself among a large number of applicants.

“On that day, 140 people showed up,” he said.

Six months later in October 1995, Hand received the call that he passed the firefighter’s exam. More than two decades later, he remains dedicated to the brotherhood.

“There’s the fulfillment of helping others and saving lives, but there is also the bond you share with your co-workers,” he said. “They are your second family since you live and work together 48 hours at a time. I remember when some of my fellow firefighters were just starting and I have watched many of them move through the ranks and become leaders. That’s something special.”

The call to serve has proven to be a family tradition. Hand’s son, John, serves in the military and his youngest son, Sammie, volunteers with the Newton Volunteer Fire Department. His wife, Ginger, serves as chief of the Hickory Volunteer Fire Department.

Most Read

Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, Monday.
Escaped inmate Ryan Young has been captured
At approximately 8:40 p.m on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023, Strohm walked away from the Oktibbeha...
Inmate escaped in Oktibbeha County
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
The Meridian Police Department’s Gang Unit and Criminal Investigation Division issued warrants...
Meridian Police looking for suspects in murders, aggravated assault
Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees
FILE - Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie,...
How to watch the fourth Republican presidential debate and what to look for
The Downtown Optimist Club made generous donations to Shop with a Cop, the Debs organization...
Downtown Optimist Club supports local charities
The program needing support.
Deadline for "Angels" nearing for Salvation Army