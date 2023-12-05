Joseph Hand takes on reigns as interim chief of Meridian Fire Department

Submitted by City of Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. - Veteran firefighter Joseph Hand has assumed duties as interim chief of the Meridian Fire Department.

Hand, who has been with MFD for 25 years, began his current post in November upon the retirement of Chief Jason Collier. He said it was an unexpected and sudden career change.

“It’s been a learning curve, for sure,” Hand said. “But the adjustment has not been too bad.”

One major adjustment: Working behind the desk.

“I do more computer work now,” he said. “But with today’s technology, the job is much easier.”

Hand’s foray into public service began with him working for the ambulance service in Newton County. He also was a volunteer with the Newton Volunteer Fire Department and later started a tractor mechanic business.

When Hand took the entrance test for the Meridian Fire Department, he found himself among a large number of applicants.

“On that day, 140 people showed up,” he said.

Six months later in October 1995, Hand received the call that he passed the firefighter’s exam. More than two decades later, he remains dedicated to the brotherhood.

“There’s the fulfillment of helping others and saving lives, but there is also the bond you share with your co-workers,” he said. “They are your second family since you live and work together 48 hours at a time. I remember when some of my fellow firefighters were just starting and I have watched many of them move through the ranks and become leaders. That’s something special.”

The call to serve has proven to be a family tradition. Hand’s son, John, serves in the military and his youngest son, Sammie, volunteers with the Newton Volunteer Fire Department. His wife, Ginger, serves as chief of the Hickory Volunteer Fire Department.