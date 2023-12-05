Lauderdale County Grand Jury again makes recommendations to Meridian Police Dept.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The November 2023 Lauderdale County Grand Jury has made recommendations for the Meridian Police Department, as previous grand juries have done.

Its final report included information about an update from Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young about the purchase of body cameras, training for officers in using them and a plan to buy new cameras for patrol cars.

The jurors suggested the city have a dedicated IT employee to assist the Police Department with investigations and video archiving. The 18-member panel repeated what a grand jury in June also recommended, that the City allocate funding to buy and maintain more surveillance cameras to help deter crime and help in investigating criminal activity and that the Mayor and City Council work together and adopt a budget to adequately fund the Police Department.

The 18-member panel said it examined 29 witnesses and returned 188 true bills of indictment and 32 no-true bills during its 5-day session. It also recommends the next grand jury follow-up on its recommendations for the MPD.

